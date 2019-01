Carolina Garcia poses with the Colombian flag in Antarctica on Jan. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

Colombian environmental activist Carolina Garcia, one of the 80 female professionals who traveled to Antarctica under a program to raise the profile of women as leaders, says that her generation - she's 29 - will be the last with a chance to halt climate change.

The Antarctica expedition is an initiative of Australia's Homeward Bound that enjoys support from Spanish infrastructure and renewable energy firm Acciona.