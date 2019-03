Photograph taken on March 12, 2019, where German Perilla, a scientist at George Mason University, appears while showing a honey deposit on a bee farm in Socorro, Colombia. EPA-EFE / Santiago Jose Sanchez

Bees do not sting German Perilla even if he opens their hives with his bare hands. The scientist from George Mason University has been working with the insects for 40 years and now he is bringing his knowledge to a village in northeastern Colombia.

Perilla is in Socorro as part of the US university's Honey Bee Initiative, which is also supported by Industrial University of Santander (UIS) and BBVA Colombia bank.