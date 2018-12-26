Original photograph taken on Dec. 14, 2018: MS Compactadoras y Equipos, founded here in Medellin, Colombia, two years ago, has positioned itself in the environmental sector with its industrialized and all-purpose home compactors that facilitate the handling of solid waste with technological solutions that result in better waste storage and convenient transport of trash. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Original photograph taken on Dec. 14, 2018: MS Compactadoras y Equipos, founded here in Medellin, Colombia, two years ago, has positioned itself in the environmental sector with its industrialized and all-purpose home compactors that facilitate the handling of solid waste with technological solutions that result in better waste storage and convenient transport of trash. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Original photograph taken on Dec. 14, 2018: MS Compactadoras y Equipos, founded here in Medellin, Colombia, two years ago, has positioned itself in the environmental sector with its industrialized and all-purpose home compactors that facilitate the handling of solid waste with technological solutions that result in better waste storage and convenient transport of trash. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

MS Compactadoras y Equipos, founded here two years ago, has positioned itself in the environmental sector with its industrialized and all-purpose home compactors that facilitate the handling of solid waste with technological solutions that result in better waste storage and convenient transport of trash.

The company's owner, engineer Daniel Gonzalez Henao, identified an opportunity in the market by noting that several landfills around the country "will collapse" in a short time, which will complicate the handling of garbage.