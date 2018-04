Free diver Sofia Gomez Uribe undergoes tests for her reaction to extreme underwater conditions at the Explora Park aquarium in Medellin, Colombia, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Free diver Sofia Gomez Uribe (C) is checked by cardiologist Dagnovar Aristizabal (L) before being tested for her reaction to extreme underwater conditions at the Explora Park aquarium in Medellin, Colombia, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Free diver Sofia Gomez Uribe undergoes tests for her reaction to extreme underwater conditions at the Explora Park aquarium in Medellin, Colombia, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Free diver Sofia Gomez Uribe participated in a scientific study, submerging herself in a huge Medellin aquarium to have her body's functions tested under extreme underwater conditions.

The 26-year-old Gomez performed a series of two- and three-minute immersions in a pool on Wednesday with more than 320,000 liters (84,500 gallons) of water at Explora Park, surrounded by pirarucus (Arapaimae), carnivove arawanas (osteoglossids), cachamas (Colossoma macropomum) and bagres (catfish).