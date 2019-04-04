A photo taken on March 29, 2019, of a solar roof that Interactuar, a Colombian non-profit organization that stimulates and supports the talent of small entrepreneurs, recently installed at one of its buildings in Medellin, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Interactuar, a Colombian non-profit organization that stimulates and supports the talent of small entrepreneurs, has taken a series of steps aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, including recently installing 240 solar panels at one of its buildings in this northwestern city.

Interactuar put up the solar roof as part of "Ciclo Siete 2019 - Ibero-American Sustainability Week," which runs from March 30 to April 5 and seeks to generate awareness about environmental issues and encourage people and organizations to make a commitment to sustainable development.