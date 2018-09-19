Colombian neurophysiologist Rodolfo Llinas, who has dedicated his career to studying the brain, is investigating autophagy in neurons, a process linked to old age, which could help scientists discover ways to lengthen life expectancy and treat diseases like Alzheimer's disease.

"Autophagy is a complex intercellular system that cleans cells, and if it doesn't work, then we start ageing. So that is the key to not growing old," Llinas said during an interview with EFE in Bogota, where he graduated from medical school at the Xavierian University in 1959.