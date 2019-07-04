Battery changing stations, charging trucks or drivers that take you to the nearest station are some of the systems being implemented in China to boost the use of electric cars and improve the limited driving range of these vehicles.

The country in which the most electric cars are sold in the world - more than one million last year (85 percent more than the year before) - is also the one that invests the most in developing new systems that will help alleviate one of the major factors hindering the growth of these vehicles; that they do not exceed a 500-kilometer (311-mile) range.