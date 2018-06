People walk around displays during the Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A long distance video relay system, that uses network connections, is displayed during the Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The Computex Taipei 2018 show opened in the Taiwanese capital on Tuesday, with the spotlight on five cutting-edge technologies: artificial intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things, virtual reality and blockchain.

The expo, the biggest of its kind in Asia, is on until Jun. 9 and also displays a number of innovations in computer equipment, software, mobile phones and gadgets presented by 1,602 exhibitors from 30 countries.