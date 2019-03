CONCORDE.- Fairford (Reino Unido), 25-12-1971.- Concorde 002 takes off from an airbase in Fairford, United Kingdom on Dec.15, 1971. EFE/FILE

Fifty years ago, the Concorde performed its maiden flight in what was the prelude to a supersonic period of passenger airline travel that enthralled wealthy globe-trotters until 2003, when the noisy, fuel-guzzling plane was retired as it became unsustainable.

On Sunday, Mar. 2, 1969, Concorde 001 warmed its engines at the end of a long runway at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southern France. Its first flight had been suspended for the two previous days due to bad weather.