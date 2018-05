Photograph showing Visa's vice president of Consumer Products for Latin America and the Caribbean, Ricardo Tafur, at an event in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Photograph showing Lindsay Lehr, AMI senior director and co-leader of Payments Practice at an event in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Photograph showing a man demonstrating contactless payment at an event in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Contactless payment: New technology to reduce use of cash in LatAm

Contactless payment is a new technology aimed at reducing the use of cash through quick, efficient, easy and safe transactions in Latin America, a study published in Costa Rica on Thursday revealed.

The study, conducted by Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) for Visa Inc., showed that the market is evolving toward a contactless card system, which makes it crucial for the region to move toward this payment method.