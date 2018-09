Mexico's National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP) and the organization Wildcoast (CostaSalvaje) are implementing a conservation program to protect coral reefs on the Pacific coast, which are dying at an alarming rate.

Climate change, ocean acidification and unregulated tourism are some of the main factors affecting coral reefs in Mexico, Hector Reyes, a researcher at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur, told EFE.