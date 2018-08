The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft being mounted on the launchpad ahead of its launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/ POOL

Two cosmonauts serving aboard the International Space Station have been able to plug a small hole in the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft docked to the station, Russia's aerospace agency said on Friday.

The ISS' systems had detected the problem on Thursday due to a drop in air pressure levels caused by a tiny crack that was likely brought about by the impact of a micro-meteorite on the hull.