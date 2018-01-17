Cleria Ruiz (R), official of the National Museum, shows to the Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis (L), and the Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez (C), the collection of 196 pre-Columbian artifacts that Venezuelan authorities had confiscated and safeguarded, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rica's government on Wednesday hailed the arrival of 196 pre-Columbian artifacts that Venezuelan authorities had confiscated and safeguarded, a collection that represents the largest repatriation of its kind in the Central American country's history.

The collection arrived in Costa Rica on Jan. 5 and some of the pieces were displayed Wednesday at a press conference attended by President Luis Guillermo Solis, Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez, Culture and Youth Minister Sylvie Duran and National Museum of Costa Rica Director Rocio Fernandez.