Demonstrators protest for cleaner air and against diesel emissions outside the Berlin Administrative Court, in Berlin, Germany, Oct 9, 2018. Slogans on placards (front row, L-R) read: 'Stop the pollution by car emissions', 'Bike lanes instead of Diesel pistes', 'Right on clean air', ' Berlin welcomes fresh air'. EFE-EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A 30 km/h speed limit traffic sign with the amendment 'air pollution prevention' (Luftreinhaltung) at 'Leipziger Strasse,' Berlin, Germany, Oct 8, 2018. On Oct 9, Berlin's administrative court issued a driving ban for Diesel powered cars on Berlin streets. EFE-EPA (FILE) /CLEMENS BILAN

A zoomed-in picture of cars driving on a busy road in Berlin, Germany, Oct 8, 2018. On Oct 9, Berlin's administrative court decided on driving bans for Diesel powered cars in Berlin streets. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ FELIPE TRUEBA

Juergen Resch, federal manager of the German Environmental Relief (DUH), poses with a poster and street sign outside of the Berlin Administrative Court, Germany, Oct 9, 2018. EFE- EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A Berlin administrative court on Tuesday ordered Berlin to enforce a diesel vehicle driving ban on at least eleven roads and street segments in the German capital, a measure that should be fully implemented no later than June 2019.

This measure seeks to avoid exceeding the 40 micrograms of nitrogen oxide (NO2) threshold per cubic meter of air, 9 mg less than the average levels registered last year in Berlin.