Environmentalists with posters stand in front of the court building in Leipzig, Germany, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL

A traffic sign reading "Air pollution control" indicating a speed limit of 50 km/h to keep the air clean on the Landshuter Allee in Munich, Germany, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

A German court rang the death knell for dirty diesel cars on Tuesday, striking a blow to the country's flagship auto industry that could now be forced to spend billions to upgrade or replace millions of cars, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Rejecting an appeal of a lower court decision, the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig has opened the door for German cities _ including the hometowns of German auto icons Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi _ to ban diesel vehicles from urban traffic to reduce pollution.