A German court rang the death knell for dirty diesel cars on Tuesday, striking a blow to the country's flagship auto industry that could now be forced to spend billions to upgrade or replace millions of cars, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
Rejecting an appeal of a lower court decision, the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig has opened the door for German cities _ including the hometowns of German auto icons Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi _ to ban diesel vehicles from urban traffic to reduce pollution.