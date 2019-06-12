Photo taken June 7, 2012, showing the iconic Cabo San Lucas Arch, a rocky formation at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula that is a major tourist destination in Mexico but which - according to scientists on June 12, 2019, is starting to show cracks at its base, presaging the eventual collapse of the natural bridge structure. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Bolivar/File

The symbol of the Mexican city of Los Cabos, the unique Cabo San Lucas Arch, a rocky formation at the spot where the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California meet, is showing cracks in its base due to the passage of time, forecasting its collapse at some undetermined future point.

Los Cabos, in the state of Baja California Sur, is known worldwide for its natural beauty and significant tourist trade. Its southernmost point is the precise spot where the Pacific and the Gulf of California come together and contrasts with the mountainous desert landscape onshore.