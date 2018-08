Two men look at their mobile phones, in Havana, Cuba, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

While many countries prepare for the advent of 5G wireless networking technology, Cubans are anxiously awaiting the rollout of 3G service, which will change daily habits and open up business opportunities for those who can afford it.

More than one million Cubans connected to the Internet through the 3G service for the first time during two recent free tests carried out by the state-run Telecommunications Company of Cuba (Etecsa).