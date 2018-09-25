Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (2nd l.) meets in New York with executives of the main US technology companies on Sept. 24, 2018, at a time when the Caribbean country seeks to shrink the gap that separates it from the rest of the world in terms of Internet access. EFE-EPA/courtesy Revolution Studio

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (2nd l.) meets in New York with executives of the main US technology companies on Sept. 24, 2018, at a time when the Caribbean country seeks to shrink the gap that separates it from the rest of the world in terms of Internet access. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Revolution Studio

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met in New York with executives of the main US technology companies at a time when the Caribbean country seeks to shrink the gap that separates it from the rest of the world in terms of Internet access.

At the meeting that took place Monday at Google's New York office, Diaz-Canel conversed with top executives from Google, VaynerMedia, Connectify, Mapbox, McKinsey & Company, Virgin Group, AirBnB, Revolution, Twitter, Microsoft, Bloomberg and Cresta about matters related to advanced technologies and the "development of that branch to its top capacity" in his country, Cuban state media reported.