Cuba, one of the world's most isolated countries in terms of Internet connectivity, on Thursday took another step toward greater openness with the activation of mobile data services using 3G technology, a move much anticipated by Cubans despite the relatively high price for the service compared to their meager state-established salaries.

Early Thursday morning, the state-run Etecsa telecommunications monopoly began sending text messages announcing the start of the new offering to customers who participated in the three free trials held by the company earlier this year.