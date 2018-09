An exterior view of the Cuban Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) in Havana, 26 September 2018. EFE-EPA/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

Cuba and the US Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Wednesday announced the creation of the biotechnology company called the Innovative Immunotherapy Alliance to research and develop new medicines and therapies against cancer.

The mixed company, in which Roswell Park will partner with Cuba's Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), will be established in the Mariel Special Zone, a mecca for foreign investment some 45 kilometers (25 miles) west of Havana, officials with both parties said.