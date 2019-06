A photograph made available on 05 July 2013 and dated July 3, 2013 showing the seaweed-covered beach in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. EPA-EFE FILE/JIAN FENG

Microalgae are capable of absorbing three times their mass in atmospheric pollution and a Chilean company lead by women uses them to curb air pollution in highly industrialized areas, the company’s director told Efe Wednesday.

Andrea Irarrázaval, Clean Energy director, has harnessed the power of these microorganisms to create cutting edge technology she developed 15 years ago with the aim of improving the quality of life of communities that live in close proximity to polluting power plants.