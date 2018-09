German Chancellor, Angela Merkel looks on at a driving circuit as she attends the inauguration of Daimler Test and Technology Centre in Immendingen, Germany,Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A demonstration car on Test Drive at a driving circuit, during the inauguration of Daimler Test and Technology Centre in Immendingen, Germany, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Cars on Test Drives at a driving circuit, during the inauguration of Daimler Test and Technology Centre in Immendingen, Germany, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

German car manufacturer Daimler launched a new testing center for a range of electric vehicles with self-driving systems, from heavy-duty transport trucks to commercial cars, in the southwestern town of Immendingen.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the Daimler Test and Technology Center.