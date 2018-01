Dead fish on the dry bed of the critically low Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp, South Africa, 23 January 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Tree trunks, which were submersed when the dam was full, stand in the critically low Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp, South Africa, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Water levels managed by the largest dam to supply Cape Town were critically low on Tuesday as the region continued to battle a serious drought, as documented by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

South Africa’s second most populous city after Johannesburg was facing a severe water crisis and hurtling towards the so-called “Day Zero,” the date on which Cape Town would be left with virtually no water at all.