British naturalist and TV personality David Attenborough delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the COP24 summit in Katowice, Poland, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

British natural historian Sir David Attenborough made an urgent address at an international summit in Poland to discuss the future of the 2015 Paris climate accord Monday stating the world faced extinction of species and the collapse of civilization.

Following a damning report by the United Nations that claimed global emissions have reached historic levels with no signs of peaking, world leaders gathered Monday in the southern city of Katowice for the Conference of the Parties (COP) to review the threat of climate change.