Residents of Cape Town collect drinking water in the early morning from a mountain spring collection point in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NIC BOTHMA

The drought-stricken municipality of Cape Town, South African managed to push back until Jun. 4 the so-called "Day Zero," the point when all taps are to be shut off due to critically low water reserves, thanks to a drastic reduction in consumption, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The legislative capital now has two months more than initially predicted before the city of over 3.7 million people must cut normal water service and rely on local distribution points.