Two firefighters look at a bulldozer piling soil for a firewall as they try to extinguish a forest fire in the village of La Alcaldia de Almonaster la Real, in Huelva, southern Spain, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN PEREZ

Extremely hot weather that has scorched the Iberian Peninsula for the last five days and led to the death of six people is set to cool off slightly as a cold weather front moves in from the Atlantic Ocean, although alerts for high temperatures remain in force for southeastern, eastern and northern area of Spain, the country's meteorological agency Aemet said Monday.

According to regional health services, an 81-year-old man died in the Extremadura region, in Spain's southwest, which has seen some of the highest temperatures during the heatwave in recent days, adding to the two mortal victims over the weekend in the northeastern city Tarragona, while another person died in Barcelona and two people died in Murcia the previous week.