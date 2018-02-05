Horacio Astudillo, a molecular oncology and genomics expert seen here in a photo dated Jan. 29, 2018, says the fight against cancer is medicine's greatest challenge and requires a rapid transition from traditional diagnoses to a personalization that depends on molecular genetic testing. EFE-EPA/Nanopharmacia Diagnostica

The fight against cancer is medicine's greatest challenge and requires a rapid transition from traditional diagnoses to a personalization that depends on molecular genetic testing, Horacio Astudillo, a molecular oncology and genomics expert, told EFE.

"Medical systems worldwide are already overcome by their traditional forms of patient care," something that takes no less than two years to be able, through the observation of genetic mutation, to increase the precision of the treatment and hopes of saving a life.