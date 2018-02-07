View of the excavations where a battery of cannons that formed part of Montevideo's defenses in the 18th century, and the remains of 19th century houses were discovered under a plaza, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Workers uncover the vault of a "cistern" that provided water for the 19th century houses, under a plaza in Montevideo's Old Town, Uruguay, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

A battery of cannons that formed part of Montevideo's defenses in the 18th century, and the remains of 19th century houses were discovered under a plaza in the Uruguayan capital's Old Town, officials reported Tuesday.

During a press conference Tuesday, the archaeologist in charge of the exploration, Veronica De Leon, said that while no previous dig had ever been done in the area, "it was believed" the defensive walls erected around that area during the colonial period were waiting to be uncovered.