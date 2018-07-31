Dixons Carphone PLC said Tuesday that around 10 million records containing personal data, more than initially thought, may have been accessed in 2017 as a result of a cybersecurity breach, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The consumer electronics retailer it now has evidence that some of the data stored in its systems was stolen, although those records don't contain payment-card or bank-account details. There is no evidence that any fraud has resulted, Dixons said.