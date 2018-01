An undated photograph showing endangered tucuxi dolphins (Sotalia guianansis) swimming in Sepetiba Bay, located in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state. EFE FILE

At least 78 tucuxi dolphins have been found dead in the past 17 days in Sepetiba Bay, located in Rio de Janeiro state, threatening the survival of one of Brazil's most endangered marine mammals, environmentalists said Wednesday.

The Instituto Boto Cinza, a non-governmental organization, reported the dolphin deaths on social media.