Peter Salama, World Health Organization (WHO) Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response, speaks about update on WHO Ebola operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the one year mark of Rohingya crisis, at the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

An Ebola outbreak spreading in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 63 people in three weeks, the World Health Organization said Friday.

WHO deputy director-general of emergency preparedness and response Peter Salama said during a press conference that 103 cases of the disease had been recorded in the region, 76 of which were confirmed and 27 probable.