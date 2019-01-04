Calm gradually returns to the B/M Ushuaia, where 80 leading scientists from around the world, all women, were facing a great challenge on their way to Antarctica: the waters of Drake Passage, considered by sailors to be one of the stormiest sea passages on the planet, EFE reported Friday.

On day two of the expedition, six hours after leaving port in the Argentine city of Ushuaia, the scientists began to feel the swell of Drake Passage, also known as Mar de Hoces, where, according to the mainly Argentine and Chilean crew on board, waves can reach up to 10 meters (32 feet) and winds regularly hit 150 kph (93 mph).