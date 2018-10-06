Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde inaugurated the Space Waste Lab on Saturday in the city of Almere, in the Netherlands, an exhibition combining art and technology that he created with the help of experts from the European Space Agency (ESA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to seek sustainable solutions to the more than 29,000 pieces of space junk.

"The problem is global. It doesn't matter who is who. When something happens, everybody suffers the consequences. We need to find a solution to this problem, or else nobody will be able to use space," Franco Ongaro, head of the European Space Research and Technology Center (ESTEC), told EFE.