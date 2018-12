Demonstrators of feminist groups Women on Waves and Bureau Clara Wichmann Bureau have written 'morning after pill is not criminal' on their bellies during a demonstration in The Hague, The Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

Women's rights advocacy groups on Thursday launched an appeal against the Dutch government in a bid to make it easier for women to acquire emergency contraceptive pills.

Currently in the Netherlands, general practitioners, clinics or pharmacies must have a license to offer the form of contraception, popularly known as the morning after pill or plan B, which women's rights groups say unjustly complicates and stigmatizes the process.