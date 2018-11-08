A 69-year-old Dutch citizen has begun a legal battle to lower his age by 20 years, claiming he feels discriminated against because of his seniority and that the change would boost his prospects in life, including in the world of online dating, he told EFE on Thursday.

Emile Ratelband, who works as a positivity coach and motivational speaker, believes that legally changing his birthday from Mar. 11, 1949 to Mar. 11, 1969 would restore his access to certain opportunities from which he feels excluded as he heads into his seventh decade on the planet.