An undated handout photo made available by the London Natural History Museum showing the skelteton of Cheddar Man, London, UK, Feb. 7. 2018. EPA-EFE/LONDON NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM

A handout photo made available by the London Natural History Museum showing the skeleton of Cheddar Man, London, UK, Feb. 7, 2018 . EPA-EFE/LONDON NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM

An undated handout photo made available by the London Natural History Museum for Channel 4/Plimsoll Productions showing the Face of Cheddar Man, London, UK, Feb 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LONDON NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM/Channel 4/Plimsoll Productions

Cutting-edge DNA analysis of Cheddar Man, the oldest near-complete human skeleton ever discovered in Britain, has enabled scientists to paint a picture of an early Briton as someone who had dark skin and blue eyes, according to researchers at London's Natural History Museum on Wednesday.

Cheddar Man took his name from the Cheddar Gorge in the southwestern English country of Somerset, where his remains were discovered in a cave in 1903.