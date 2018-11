A view from inside the Orito recycling plant on Easter Island, Chile, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ruben Figueroa

A group of people participate in a reforestation campaign on Easter Island, Chile, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ruben Figueroa

A view of the 'Vai a Ori' landfill on Easter Island, Chile, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ruben Figueroa

A view of the Ahu Tongariki stone platform on Easter Island, Chile, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ruben Figueroa

Easter Island seeks to become self-sustainable and waste-free by means of a comprehensive plan that also addresses environmental education, the island's mayor said.

The plan aims to raise awareness in a "wide-ranging" way to build a self-sustainable future for the island's community, Pedro Edmunds Paoa told EFE during an interview.