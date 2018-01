German Minister for Environment Barbara Hendricks speaks to the press following a meeting with minister colleagues and EU Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella on Air Quality at at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 30 January 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Italian Minister of the Environment Gian Luca Galletti speaks to the media following a meeting with minister colleagues and EU Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella on Air Quality at at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 30 January 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot speaks to the media following a meeting with minister colleagues and EU Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella on Air Quality at at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 30 January 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A blanket of smog lingers above the city of Warsaw, Poland, 27 January 2018. EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT

The European Commission on Tuesday urged nine European Union member states, including Spain, to consider air pollution a key priority and warned it would resort to legal processes if swift action was not taken to deal with it.

Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella told the press following a meeting with representatives from the countries concerned that action was needed and that taking measures to reduce air pollution was in the interest of protecting citizens.