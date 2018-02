Photo provided by the civil association Cuatro al Cubo on Feb. 2, 2018 shows a section of the Ecoduct, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/CUATRO AL CUBO

The Ecoduct is a project that will transform the Rio de la Piedad Viaduct on one of Mexico City's most important thoroughfares with a recreational green area and a system of artificial wetlands for purifying sewage.

The Ecoduct began as an initiative of the civil association Cuatro al Cubo in order to restore a public area and the city's river system.