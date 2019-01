Courtesy image with no date from Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment, which shows park rangers participating in the eradication of rodent species in an island in the Galapagos archipelago, located some 1,000 kilometers (600mi) west of the coast of continental Ecuador and declared a World Natural Heritage Site in 1978. Jan. 24, 2019 EPA-EFE / Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment/ NO SALES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Courtesy image with no date from Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment, which shows park rangers participating in the eradication of rodent species in an island in the Galapagos archipelago, located some 1,000 kilometers (600mi) west of the coast of continental Ecuador and declared a World Natural Heritage Site in 1978. Jan. 24, 2019 EPA-EFE / Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment/ NO SALES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ecuador's Environment Ministry on Thursday launched a project to eradicate rodents on an island in the Galapagos archipelago.

The initiative is being undertaken to eradicate the black rat and the Norway rat that have proliferated on North Seymour Island and neighboring Mosquera Islet, the ministry said in a statement.