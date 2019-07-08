Santiago Ron, curator of amphibians at the Zoology Museum of the Catholic Pontifical University of Ecuador (PUCE), speaks with EFE on June 27,2019, about Life Raft of the Frogs, a scientific laboratory in Ecuador that has aimed for 15 years to play a leading role in Latin America with regard to the conservation and research of 70 amphibian species. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Photo taken on June 27,2019, of a frog kept at Life Raft of the Frogs, a scientific laboratory in Ecuador that has aimed for 15 years to play a leading role in Latin America with regard to the conservation and research of 70 amphibian species. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

A scientific laboratory in Ecuador has aimed for 15 years to play a leading role in Latin America with regard to the conservation and research of 70 amphibian species: it is called the Life Raft of the Frogs and shelters more than 1,500 specimens.

This is the oldest amphibian lab in Latin America and has served to help other small projects get started in Peru and Colombia, since the region covered by these three countries - together with Brazil - has the greatest diversity of frogs and toads on the planet.