A scientific laboratory in Ecuador has aimed for 15 years to play a leading role in Latin America with regard to the conservation and research of 70 amphibian species: it is called the Life Raft of the Frogs and shelters more than 1,500 specimens.
This is the oldest amphibian lab in Latin America and has served to help other small projects get started in Peru and Colombia, since the region covered by these three countries - together with Brazil - has the greatest diversity of frogs and toads on the planet.