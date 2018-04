Ecuadorian Tourism Minister Enrique Ponce de Leon said in an interview with EFE that the level of both local and foreign tourism to the Galapagos Islands should be raised.

"We all call them the 'crown jewels,' but let's be real: I don't think we're treating them as such," the minister said, adding that what tourists leave at the islands in terms of expenditures should fit the destination, which means that the level of tourism should be raised to turn the archipelago into a "real tourist anchor."