French scientist Philippe Charlier, specialized in the analysis of ancient human remains and mummies, speaks during an interview with EFE on Jan. 30, 2019, in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

French scientist Philippe Charlier, specialized in the analysis of ancient human remains and mummies, speaks during an interview with EFE on Jan. 30, 2019, in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Josw Jacome

French scientist Philippe Charlier, specialized in the analysis of ancient human remains and mummies, speaks during an interview with EFE on Jan. 30, 2019, in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A mummified body discovered in the central Ecuadorian city of Guano may be the missing link to understanding the spread in Europe of rheumatoid polyarthritis, according to French scientist Philippe Charlier.

The 42-year-old Charlier has participated in projects such as researching Adolf Hitler's remains, as well as in studies of the remains of Joan of Arc and reconstituting the face of Maximilien Robespierre, among others.