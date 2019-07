Scientist Sara Alvarez poses during a field trip in Ecuador on July 11, 2019, where she was one of three women scientists demanding greater recognition for women in science while regretting the fact they are not listened to as men are, which, they believe, creates a world not achieving all it could, either scientifically or socially. EFE-EPA/Wilver Santana/AECID

Ecuadorian chemistry scientist Yanet Villasana performs a laboratory experiment on July 11, 2019; she is one of three women scientists demanding greater recognition for women in science while regretting the fact they are not listened to as men are, which, they believe, creates a world not achieving all it could, either scientifically or socially. EFE-EPA/Wilver Santana/AECID

Archaeologist Maria Soledad Solorzano works on an excavation on July 11, 2019; she is one of three women scientists in Ecuador demanding greater recognition for women in science while regretting the fact they are not listened to as men are, which, they believe, creates a world not achieving all it could, either scientifically or socially. EFE-EPA/Wilver Santana/AECID

Three Ecuadorian women scientists are demanding greater recognition for women in science and regret the fact they are not listened to as men are, which, they believe, creates a world not achieving all it could, either scientifically or socially.

They love their work and have made notable discoveries, yet Yanet Villasana, Maria Soledad Solorzano and Sara Alvarez raise their voices every day asking for science to provide greater opportunities for women.