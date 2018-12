A view of colorful scenes depicting the owner of the tomb and his family inside the newly-discovered tomb of Wahtye, the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, in Saqqara area, Giza, Egypt, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A view of statues inside the newly-discovered tomb of Wahtye, the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, in Saqqara area, Giza, Egypt, Dec. 15, 2018.

A view of statues inside the newly discovered tomb of Wahtye, the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, in Saqqara area, Giza, Egypt, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Photographers take photos inside the newly-discovered tomb of "Wahtye," the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, in Saqqara area, Giza, Egypt, Dec. 15, 2018.

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry on Saturday announced the discovery of a 4,400-year-old tomb that belonged to a Fifth Dynasty royal priest and had been hidden under rolling desert foothills south of Cairo.

The tomb of Wahtye, a high priest who served during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re (2483-2465 BCE), includes hieroglyphs and 24 statues of Wahtye and his family and reportedly has hidden shafts that may contain still-undiscovered archaeological treasures.