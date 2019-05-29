Photo of the endangered south Andean deer, which scientific investigation has confirmed to be living in the northern part of Chilean Patagonia, where it was known to have existed in the past but has not been reported there for a considerable time. EFE-EPA/NatGeo/Puelo Patagonia Corp./Tompkins Conservation/File

A scientific investigation has confirmed the presence of the endangered south Andean deer in the northern part of Chilean Patagonia, where it was known to have existed in the past but has not been reported there for a considerable time, except in the tales of some local residents.

The discovery occurred in the Puelo River basin in the Chilean Lakes region of the Andes, and was identified as the south Andean deer species previously discovered further to the north of Chilean Patagonia, those making the study told EFE on Tuesday.