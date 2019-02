Colombian engineer Monica Sanchez, who Works in robotics in NASA at the XVII edition of the BBVA MET Fórum where Entrepreneurs urge women in Colombia to push into science, tech on Feb. 12,2019 in Medellin (Colombia). EPA- EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A

To defy stereotypes, sexism and discrimination and inspire girls with a vocation for science and technology to pursue careers is the formula for women to gain ground in a field still dominated by men.

That was the message of the women entrepreneurs in robotics, computing and engineering who spoke at this week's MET-BBVA Forum on Women, Energy and Technology here in Medellin.