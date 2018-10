Two non-governmental organizations have turned some 10,000 plastic bottles into a community center in a Panamanian shanty town, aiming to raise awareness aboutthe serious environmental problem that plastic waste represents.

"This is the first community center to be built out of plastic bottles in all Central America," Trenco Foundation director Carmen Maria Miselem told EFE. "We have to hurry because we will be opening in two weeks and we still have work left to do."