The president of the European Parliament unveiled a new website on Wednesday focusing on the European Union's achievements and showcasing its positive impact on citizens and their everyday lives.
The interactive, multilingual website "What Europe Does For Me" (https://what-europe-does-for-me.eu/en/ portal) is the brainchild of the European Parliamentary Research Service, which hoped to increase awareness among voters of the bloc's positive impact on their lives prior to the May 2019 EU elections.