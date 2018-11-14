President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 14 November 2018..The president of the European Parliament unveiled today "What Europe Does For Me," a new website focusing on the European Union's achievements and showcasing its positive impact on citizens and their everyday lives. EFE-EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

A general shot of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov 14, 2018.The president of the European Parliament unveiled today "What Europe Does For Me," a new website focusing on the European Union's achievements and showcasing its positive impact on citizens and their everyday lives. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The president of the European Parliament unveiled a new website on Wednesday focusing on the European Union's achievements and showcasing its positive impact on citizens and their everyday lives.

The interactive, multilingual website "What Europe Does For Me" (https://what-europe-does-for-me.eu/en/ portal) is the brainchild of the European Parliamentary Research Service, which hoped to increase awareness among voters of the bloc's positive impact on their lives prior to the May 2019 EU elections.