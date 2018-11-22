Astronauts and scientists from the European Space Agency carried out tests with robots and moonwalkers on the barren and other-worldly island of Lanzarote in Spain's Canary Islands and told EFE on Thursday about future plans to return to the moon.

An ESA team of scientists and astronauts were on the Tinguatón volcano in Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa, to test sophisticated equipment using artificial intelligence that would be used for a lunar mission set to launch in 10 years time.